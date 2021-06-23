Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Cameron Refused to Let Studio Trim ‘Avatar’ Set Piece Because It Had No Plot Value

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Cameron is the latest addition to the MasterClass family, and /Film has a great rundown of highlights from the “Avatar” and “Titanic” director’s three-hour-and-20-minute filmmaking course (there are 15 videos total in Cameron’s MasterClass program). During a course on crafting the perfect movie set piece, Cameron reveals there was some studio pushback against the Mountain Banshee aerial sequence in “Avatar” because it did not serve a purpose on the main storyline. The scene in question finds protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) learning to ride the eponymous winged creature and taking the Banshee out for a ride.

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
James Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Set Piece#Masterclass#Mountain Banshee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Avatar
Related
Movies/Film

7 Things We Learned From the James Cameron MasterClass

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron took a break from making his Avatar sequels to sit down for a new MasterClass on filmmaking, and the results are informative, engrossing, and insightful. Will watching the James Cameron MasterClass instantly turn you into a filmmaker? No, of course not. And if you know a lot about filmmaking to begin with, much of the information Cameron departs here will sound familiar. But Cameron is a gifted storyteller, and he’s particularly adept at talking about himself and his work.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Cameron addresses past claims he’s ‘cruel’ on set: ‘I’m a tinpot dictator’

James Cameron doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to being kind on film sets.The Titanic and Avatar director has long been said to be very strict when in filmmaker mode, with Ed Harris, who starred in his 1989 film The Abyss, reportedly once accusing him of “physical torment”.Cameron himself has addressed the rumours he’s not the nicest person to his cast and crew members, acknowledging that it’s a regret of his.During a MasterClass session, Cameron said that, if he could do anything differently in his career, he would be nicer.“I could’ve listened more,” /Film reports him...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Cameron Says Terminator 2’s Script Left Arnold Schwarzenegger Confused

Modern blockbuster cinema has become increasingly risk-averse, with the major studios content to lean on the same formula over and over again until it fails, in which case a reboot is just around the corner. James Cameron has never been one to stick to convention, though, and it can’t be overstated just how much he turned things on their head when Terminator 2: Judgment Day entered development.
Moviesimdb.com

James Cameron Addresses Set Behavior: ‘I Could’ve Listened More’ and ‘Been Less Autocratic’

James Cameron is the latest filmmaker to join MasterClass, and his online course has been broken down into a great highlights package courtesy of /Film. One of the biggest revelations to come out of the MasterClass is the “Titanic” and “Avatar” director calling himself a “tinpot dictator” on set and admitting that he wishes he was a nicer director in the mode of Ron Howard. Cameron has built up a reputation over the years for being a domineering force on set, but he says he thinks of himself more as demanding and never cruel.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Previous Attempt At An Avatar Game Was Dropped Because Of Cocaine Use

One of the more random and unexpected parts of the E3 weekend last week was the reveal that Ubisoft was working on an Avatar game, Frontiers of Pandora, based off of James Cameron’s smash hit science fiction movie of the same title. However, this apparently isn’t the first time a game has been tried.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Remembering James Cameron’s TITANIC Starring Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet

James Cameron’s Titanic was a huge cultural phenomenon when it was released in 1997. Cameron’s film became the highest grossing film of all time (before it was beaten by Avatar), grossing $600 million at the US box office and another $1.2 billion elsewhere around the world. It was the first film in history to gross more than $1 billion.
Moviesuncrazed.com

James Cameron Says He Regrets His Past Behaviour On Set

Filmmaker James Cameron says he regrets his tyrannical behaviour in the past which he displayed on some of the sets of his previous films. During a recent event on online teaching platform Masterclass, Cameron referred to himself as a “tinpot dictator” and said he had wished he was more like his peer Ron Howard.
Celebrities/Film

Why James Cameron Aspires to Find His “Inner Ron Howard”

James Cameron, the director of several of the biggest films in history, has cultivated a reputation as a perfectionist who isn’t above screaming and yelling at people on his sets to achieve his vision. But it sounds like Cameron is actively making an effort to try to chill out a little bit, and he is looking at a fellow Hollywood veteran as his new North Star: Ron Howard, the filmmaker behind Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, and The Da Vinci Code. Read about Cameron’s aspiration to be more like Ron Howard below.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Cameron regrets being a “tyrant film director”

James Cameron is one of the directors who has best met the tastes and preferences of the public with the recognition of international critics at the great prizes. Only a filmmaker like him can demystify the saying that second parts were never good through titles like Aliens O Terminator 2: Doomsday. However, behind every great director there are usually controversies that occur on the set. Conflicts that, added to the nervousness and perfection on the part of the project leader, lead to behaviors that are far from what should be a healthy relationship at work. Therefore, in a recent interview, James Cameron regrets having been a tyrant film director years ago.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Cameron Wouldn't Cut Down One Avatar Scene Despite Studio Request

James Cameron wasn't having it when the studio tried to get him to trim down a scene from his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar. Specifically, the scene in question presumably didn't advance the plot, yet it is by no means a short scene. Be that as it may, Cameron stuck to his guns and the scene stayed intact. In the end, things worked out just fine.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Terminator 2: Judgement Day Was Released 30 Years Ago Today

The Fourth of July weekend has always been a highly lucrative time for summer blockbusters and exactly 30 years ago today one of the greatest big budget popcorn movies ever made exploded into theaters when James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day arrived. Seven years on from the classic 1984 original,...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Cameron was high writing Terminator 2: Judgement Day

It turns out that one of the best action movies of all time, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, has recreational drugs, and a British singer-songwriter to thank for its monumental success. Famed filmmaker, James Cameron, revealed that while working on the script for the beloved sequel to his film The Terminator (1984), he was high on ecstasy, and jamming out to Sting.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

James Cameron explains how Linda Hamilton inspired the blockbuster sequel

When James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger re-teamed for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, they set out to make that rare sequel that would be a serious upgrade over the first film. Those efforts paid off: premiering in theaters 30 years ago on July 3, 1991, T2 banked over $200 million in the U.S. alone — more than double the gross of the 1984 original — and achieved new heights in cinematic action and special effects.
Moviesgoombastomp.com

30 Years Later: Terminator 2 Has Secured its Place as a God Tier Action Movie

The 90s are home to some of the all-time greats as far as action movies are concerned. From the special effects behemoths like The Matrix and Jurassic Park to ass-kicking spectacles like True Romance and Desperado. Still, amid all of these incredible efforts, only one movie can claim the top spot, and that movie is Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Was Everything Great and Everything Terrible about the Series

The Terminator franchise is a property that has continued to resist Hollywood gravity for years now, though it’s not difficult to see why. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the muscleman whose underestimated acting abilities made the eponymous killer robot a cinematic sensation, is still game to reprise his role in movie after movie. The concept of militarized mecha hunting down and killing defenseless humans has ceased to even be fiction anymore, and of course, James Cameron has come around on the idea of drawing more paychecks from one of his most successful properties.
Movies940wfaw.com

Industry News: James Cameron, ‘Loki’, Dennis Quaid + More!

JAMES CAMERON WROTE 'T2' WHILE ON ECSTACY: James Cameron revealed that he was high on ecstasy when he came up with the lot of T2: Judgement Day. He told Ringer, “I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for Terminator, and I was struck by Sting’s song, that ‘I hope the Russians love their children too. And I thought, ‘You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.’ That’s where the kid came from.”
MoviesNo Film School

James Cameron Got High and Thought Up John Connor

James Cameron is a director who only releases hits. The guy has vision and enacts them on every level. But it turns out some of those visions are of a chemical nature. The Ringer published an amazing 30th-anniversary article about the oral history of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, in which Cameron opens up about his creative process and how he came up with the idea for the Terminator sequel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy