Cannes unveils Competition jury for its 74th edition

Led by Spike Lee, the jury contains five women and four men. The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the main Competition jury for its 74th edition which runs July 6-17. For the second time in the festival’s history, female jury members will be in the majority with five women and three men due to join previously announced jury president Spike Lee. In 2018, whenCate Blanchett was jury president, the split was also five women and four men.