Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spike Lee’s Cannes 2021 Jury: Song Kang-Ho, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Melanie Laurent, and More

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Cannes Film Festival has announced the jurors who will join Spike Lee in determining the winners of this year’s event. The “BlacKkKlansman” Oscar winner is serving as the 2021 jury president and will be accompanied by director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, actress-director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho. The Jury will unveil its list of winners Saturday, July 17 during the Cannes Closing Ceremony.

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mélanie Laurent
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Song Kang Ho
Person
Tahar Rahim
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Mati Diop
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Spike Lee
Person
Jessica Hausner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Jury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Spike Lee graces Cannes Film Festival 2021 poster

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): The Cannes Film Festival has paid tribute to the ground-breaking U.S. director Spike Lee by putting the Oscar-winning filmmaker on its poster for the 74th Festival de Cannes. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the image shows Lee in his iconic role as Mars Blackmon, the...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Unveils 2021 Competition Jury

The Cannes International Film Festival has named the five women and four men who will make up its 2021 competition jury. Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho and Tahar Rahim; directors Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner and Kleber Mendonça Filho; and singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer will join Cannes Jury President Spike Lee in judging the 24 films of the 2021 Cannes competition.
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Singer Mylene Farmer, actor Tahar Rahim picked for Cannes jury

PARIS (Reuters) - French singer Mylene Farmer, U.S. actress and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will sit on the jury set to award the top movie prize at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organisers said on Thursday. “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” director...
MoviesHollywood News

Full Cannes jury announced ahead of July festival

The full jury for this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which takes slightly later than usual in July, has been announced via official press release. Spike Lee will head this year’s line-up and he’s joined by some of world cinema’s best filmmakers. The 2021 line-up is as follows:. Spike Lee –...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho heads K-Movie’s Cannes slate with comedy ‘One Win’ (exclusive)

South Korea’s K-Movie Entertainment is launching sales on three new titles for the Cannes market led by comedy drama One Win, starring Song Kang-ho from Parasite. Directed by Shin Yeon-Shick, whose credits inlcude The Avian Kind, the film follows an unsuccessful coach who is paired up with a losing female volleyball team that only needs a single win for the owner to keep it going. Park Jeong-min, Park Myung-hoon and Jang Yoon-ju also star.
Moviesgossipbucket.com

Cannes 2021 Jury Will Be Majority Women, Including Maggie Gyllenhaal

Cannes 2021 will make history, as for the first time the festival’s competition jury will be majority female. Among the jurists are actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, French actress-director Mélanie Laurent, French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop, Austrian director Jessica Hausner and French singer…
Moviestheplaylist.net

Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire & More Join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Damien Chazelle doesn’t make small films. Even his breakout film, “Whiplash,” is small in scale but features massive performances. But his most recent films, “La La Land” and “First Man,” not only feature big performances but also huge production value. And judging by the casting alone for his new feature, “Babylon,” it appears that Chazelle is upping his game to an incredible height, bringing in a slew of A-list talent to appear in his film about Old Hollywood.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Cannes International Film Festival has named the five women and four men who will make up its 2021 competition jury. Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho and Tahar Rahim…. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘Best Summer Ever’ Musical to Open ReelAbilities Film Festival (Exclusive) The 13th edition to run from April...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Guilty’ Remake Joins ‘Dune,’ ‘Last Night In Soho’ & More In TIFF’s Early Official Selections

Though the Toronto International Film Festival isn’t expected to begin until the fall, the organizers announced a dozen features that will play the event, as TIFF intends on welcoming back festival-goers with in-person screenings. And yes, one of the new films that will have a special screening at the event is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which is proving to be one of the most sought-after festival films of 2021.
Moviescineuropa.org

Eight jury members to serve alongside Spike Lee at Cannes

Chaired by US filmmaker Spike Lee (see the news), the competition jury of the 74th Cannes Film Festival (6-17 July) has seen its ranks swell – its complete line-up has now been unveiled, and it will comprise nine members in total. Five women are on the jury, with US actress...
MoviesEW.com

Tobey Maguire sets first acting role in 7 years with Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Unless that rumor about the three Spider-Men turns out to be true, Tobey Maguire will make his grand return to the big screen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. The Great Gatsby star has been cast in the La La Land director's latest project, an ode to 1920s Hollywood set to star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, and Her director Spike Jonze have also joined the cast of Babylon, which Paramount is set to release next year.
Movieslatfusa.com

Meet The 2021 Cannes Film Festival Jury

Five women and 3 men of seven nationalities, coming from five continents will have the privilege of discovering the 24 films of the 2021 international Competition. Director, producer, screenwriter (United States) Mati Diop. Director (France, Senegal) Mylène Farmer. Singer, songwriter (Canada, France) Maggie Gyllenhaal. Actress, producer, screenwriter, director (États-Unis) Jessica...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Seen With Look-Alike Daughter Ramona, 14, During Rare Lunch Outing

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona were seen walking to a French restaurant while locking arms and wearing fashionable dresses. Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, was spotted with her look-alike daughter Ramona, 14, during a recent fun afternoon out. The actress and the teen were photographed walking in New York City while getting French food at La Mercerie and showed off their close bond by locking arms at one point. Maggie looked chic in a short-sleeved long black dress and matching straw hat while Ramona looked equally as stylish in a shorter black and white patterned dress. Check out the pics HERE!
MoviesDeadline

Jake Gyllenhaal & Vanessa Kirby To Star In Thomas Bidegain Survival Thriller ‘Suddenly’ For ‘A Prophet’ Scribe & Studiocanal: Hot Cannes Market Package

EXCLUSIVE: In some powerhouse two-hander casting, we can reveal that Oscar nominees Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain) and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman) have been set to lead survival thriller Suddenly, which quickly becomes one of the must-have packages at the Cannes virtual market. The movie will be the sophomore directorial outing for acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain, known for scripting films such as A Prophet, Rust And Bone and Dheepan, which won the Palme d’Or. Bidegain is also scripting the English-language project.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Mads Mikkelsen

How the Theme Song to Oscar Winner ‘Another Round’ Became Denmark’s Drinking Anthem. "What a Life" from Denmark band Scarlet Pleasure plays over the final dance scene in Thomas Vinterberg's dramedy, which won best international feature at the 2021 Oscars this weekend. Movie News. Apr 28, 2021 7:08 am. By.
MoviesScreendaily

Andrea Arnold to preside over Cannes Un Certain Regard jury

UK director Andrea Arnold has been announced as president of the Un Certain Regard jury at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival which is due to unfold July 6-17. The other jury members will comprise French-Algerian director, screenwriter and producer Mounia Meddour, French actress Elsa Zylberstein, Argentinian director, producer and screenwriter Daniel Burman and US writer/director, producer and actor Michael Covino.
TV & Videosatchisonglobenow.com

‘No Sudden Move’: Steven Soderbergh Brings ‘Noir Hollywood Melodrama’ to HBO Max

A band of small-time crooks are drawn into a bigger mess than they ever could have imagined in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move. “My intention was to make something that really felt like a noir Hollywood melodrama from the 1950s,” says Soderbergh, who relished the chance to play in the moody style without what he calls the “limitations” of old technology from the era.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier’s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Who is Eboni Nichols? Age and career of Queen Latifah's partner explored

Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards yesterday (Sunday, 27 June). Following the honour, the singer paid tribute to the people who have supported her over the years, including her business partner Shakim Compere. Now some are curious to know more about her partner Eboni Nichols’s age and her career so far.