The Indians should consider bringing back Oliver Perez. The Indians is in dire straights at the moment with regards to their starting pitching. They’re relying on a patchwork rotation at the moment, but their relief may just be a phone call away. Oliver Perez, who was released not long after the season started, is currently 39-years-old and still pitching in the Mexican leauge. Now, contracts with foreign leagues differ but most have a buyout clause in them to allow players to go back to the Majors.