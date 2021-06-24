Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Candyman’ New Trailer: Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele Revamp the Horror Classic

By Jude Dry
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Candyman,” the urban legend turned classic horror film, is getting a refreshing new take. With a screenplay co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by rising star Nia DaCosta, the bloodcurdling thriller digs into the salient contemporary themes in the myth’s origin story. The film features “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul Mateen II as an artist living in Chicago who becomes obsessed with the story of the Candyman. An impressive new trailer ahead of its August release promises stellar performances, production values, and plenty of chilling gore.

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Universal#Cabrini Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Recoil at the First Trailer for Netflix Meta-Horror Flick A Classic Horror Story

Typically, when horror films get deeply self-referential, it’s in service of delivering a few laughs to the horror geeks in the crowd. The meta-horror comedy has essentially become its own sub-genre at this point, as seen in movies such as The Cabin in the Woods and The Final Girls. “Legitimate” horror, on the other hand, often occurs in a universe where characters are blind to the idea of horror movie tropes, as knowledge of those tropes would theoretically lessen the genuine fright involved.
Moviesjioforme.com

Classic horror story trailer mashes genre for ultimate horror

If you enjoy movies like scream, Texas chainsaw, Hereditary, It And all the other classic horror flicks that cool the spine, and Classic horror story I’m going to give you a fresh taste of horror. Netflix has dropped a trailer for the Italian horror thriller, which will debut on the streaming platform on July 14. This first look brings the promised eerieness.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Messed Up Trailer For Netflix's New Italian Horror-Inspired Film A CLASSIC HORROR STORY

Netflix has released a full trailer for its scary and disturbing-looking new Italian horror thriller A Classic Horror Story. The film pays tribute to the classic Italian horror films from directors like Dario Argento and Mario Bava. The trailer also points out that the movie is looking to change the rules of horror movies. I don’t know what exactly that means, but I’m looking forward to finding out! I love horror movies and this one looks like it’s going to be pretty messed up.
Moviesjioforme.com

Message from Nia DaCosta and behind-the-scenes peep

Candyman It was my most anticipated movie of 2020. The renewal / reinvention of the horror classics of the 1990s seemed perfectly possible given the combination of director and co-writer Nearada Costa, producer Jordan Peele, and talented cast talent. .. I explained the plot in a little more detail. As...
Galveston, TXblackfilm.com

‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta Talks Juneteenth & Black Trauma In Special Video

Although Juneteenth has just become recognized as a national holiday, many Black Americans have been celebrating the commemorative day for decades. The day carries weight in the Black community, being the day that Union soldiers notified the enslaved peoples of Galveston, Texas that they were free – two years after the official emancipation of chattel slavery – on June 19, 1865. A day before the now nationally recognized holiday, Candyman director – Nia DaCosta – shares her feelings on Juneteenth in a special video weaving together the themes of Candyman and the trauma of Black people in America.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta Shares a Juneteeth Message in New Featurette

Remember Candyman? We’ve been excited about director Nia DaCosta‘s modern take on the 1990s horror classic for years, and after being delayed due to the pandemic, we’re finally only a couple of months away from being able to see it for ourselves. The film doesn’t come out until the end of August, but to celebrate […]
Entertainmentramascreen.com

Watch This CANDYMAN Juneteenth Message from Nia DaCosta

Juneteenth is a day that has historically recognized the perseverance and power of the Black community. Over the last two years, taking time to recognize and reflect on this holiday has only gained added significance. Black art, and Black storytelling in particular, provides audiences the opportunity to see both the reality and the possibility of Black lives in America. Candyman first appeared on film in Bernard Rose’s 1992 cult classic as a vengeful, mystical entity, a victim of a brutal hate crime who externalizes his pain in the same community that once turned against him. Nia DaCosta found inspiration to bring Candyman into a new age. As director of this year’s CANDYMAN, she has created a film rooted in horror that reframes the Candyman legend with new urgency. Produced by Jordan Peele, this film is an exciting, terrifying, entertaining, scary-as-hell horror film that also speaks to the movement and momentum of Black lives now. In this piece, Nia articulates her intentions for her film on the eve of Juneteenth.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Creepy Italian Haunted House 'A Classic Horror Story'

"Do you know how to get out of this forest?" "This is not a forest." Netflix has revealed the unsettling full-length official trailer for a creepy horror offering this summer, along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror movie at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house and a "spine-chilling cult." Described as "the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre," which is quite a freaky twist. Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. This looks super scary and entirely fresh, despite that clever marketing trick of it (not) being "A Classic Horror Story." Take a look.
MoviesConnecticut Post

'Candyman' Trailer: Horror Reboot Tackles Police Brutality and Haunting Scares

Universal and MGM released a terrifying new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s supernatural slasher film, hitting theaters on Aug. 27, 2021. Teyonah Parris Talks 'WandaVision' and Exploring Monica Rambeau in 'The Marvels'. Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Dwayne Johnson and Beau Flynn Team for Action Movie 'Emergency Contact'. The trailer gives a backstory...
MoviesComplex

Watch the New ‘Candyman’ Trailer

Candyman, this time with Nia DaCosta at the helm/on the script and Jordan Peele producing and co-writing, is back. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures dropped off the second official trailer for the highly anticipated horror film, billed as a direct sequel to the 1992 original. The fourth overall film in the...
Moviesthemoviebox.net

Candyman — New Official Trailer

The new official trailer has been released for "Candyman," the new horror movie from producer Jordan Peele. Part modern-day remake, part "spiritual sequel" to the cult 1992 horror classic of the same name, the new thriller features the urban legend of Candyman, a ghost-like phantom killer with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by saying his name five times into a mirror.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer

Following a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Candyman sequel has announced its theatrical release date — August 27th — and with it a new trailer for the spin on the 1992 horror film. The preview focuses on the connection between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy and the...
MoviesCollider

New 'Candyman' Trailer and Poster Show the Return of a Boogeyman

Universal has released a new trailer for Candyman. The upcoming "legacyquel" of the '90s cult classic is finally coming to the big screen, and the new teaser promises a scary return, while a new poster reminds you that it won't be long until we can see the film. Nia DaCosta...
Movies/Film

‘Karen’ Trailer: Here’s a Jordan Peele Rip-Off That No One Asked For

Jordan Peele made quite an impression on audiences with his directorial debut Get Out. The thriller used racism as the crux of the terror, offering plenty of sharp social commentary along with more genre-driven chills. Even though it took a little while, another filmmaker is trying the same thing, but with seemingly far worse results.
Movies1428elm.com

Say his name: Candyman delivers terrifying frights in new trailer

You’d think knowing that saying an evil spirit’s name multiple times in a mirror would dissuade people from doing it but based on the new Candyman trailer, that couldn’t be further from the truth. No one can stop saying his name. Did none of these people learn anything from years of being tormented by Bloody Mary at sleepovers that go terribly wrong?
MoviesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Trailer For ‘Karen’ Movie Has Twitter Making Comparisons to Jordan Peele’s Movies

Comedian and Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele has made his mark with the hugely popular thrillers Get Out and Us, which have already become cult classics. But they say with great success comes some form of imitation and people online are calling out a movie titled “Karen” that many are saying is a carbon copy of Peele’s movies but with a little flip of the script.
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Gets New Trailer

With the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories less than a month away from its debut on FX on Hulu, the network has been releasing quite a few new looks at the upcoming anthology. Last week, a new teaser for the series dropped and this week has seen the release of two creepy new posters. Now, though, we're getting what may be the most disturbing look yet. FX has released a brand new trailer for American Horror Stories promising "a twisted new anthology" and introducing "Rubber Woman", a chilling twist on the infamous "Rubber Man" first introduced in American Horror Story's debut season, "Murder House".
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Candyman is seen in a new trailer in Spanish; confirmed date

Universal Pictures has presented a new trailer in Spanish of candy man, the new film by Nia Da Costa (Little Woods, Captain Marvel 2) with a script by Jordan Pelee, winner of an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Let me out. Planned for the next August 27 In cinemas around the world, the publisher is now offering us a preview of one of the most anticipated film productions of this summer at the national box office.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'Karen' Movie Decried as Jordan Peele Knockoff After Trailer Drops

A trailer for the new film Karen prompted widespread derision after viewers branded it a rip-off of Jordan Peele's Get Out. The film tells the story of a racist white woman who seeks to terrorize her black neighbors. Many people went straight to social media to take aim at what they said is a blatant attempt to imitate Peele's hit.