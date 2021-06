Joe Naranjo hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Daniel Schneemann hit a grand slam in the third at the Captains won, 7-1, on June 23 at Great Lakes. Starter Xzavion Curry struck out seven in four scoreless innings. He has a 1.20 ERA in three appearances since being promoted to Lake County. Tim Herrin pitched the next three innings to improve to 3-1.