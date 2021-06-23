Tick, Tick…Boom! Release Date, Cast and More

So it seems our coverage of showrunner & executive producer Kevin Smith, Mattel Television, and Netflix's pseudo-sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation has come full circle this week. First, we heard from Smith as he explained how he sold the series to Netflix's Ted Bieseli (also a huge MOTU fan), which was originally titled "Masters of the Universe: The End of the Universe" (with the name changed after it was deemed "a little too dire"). From there, we had the release of the official trailer- one that appears to have lived up to all of the pre-release hype and then some. Now, we're returning to Smith as he guides viewers through all of the easter eggs, teasers, and secrets strewed throughout the trailer.