Fans VS. Fan's Opinions and Awaiting the 2021-22 Season
As I have considered this upcoming season, read articles, listened to podcasts, and read comments (a vast amount of opinions), I have become fascinated with how this season is going to go. Along the way, my hope is that we as fans of the 49ers can be civilized with each other even in disagreement. The focus of this fan post is to encourage friendly discussion/disagreement, remind all of the shared unity in rooting for the success of the 49ers, and outline possible scenarios for this year.www.ninersnation.com