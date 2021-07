Check Out the Exciting New Trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Releasing This August. Set in the Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat. Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines. Aliens Fireteam Elite releases on PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S in August 2021.