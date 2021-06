Marrero, La., John Ehret wide receiver Zavion Thomas has made the most of camp season. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Thomas, who is also a star in track and field, ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at a combine in Louisiana several months ago and then earlier this month was clocked in 4.32 at LSU's camp in the 40-yard dash. He was also clocked at 4.3 today at a Memphis camp.