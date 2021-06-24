Cancel
Swiss Hills Career Center Instructors Reinstated After Probe

Intelligencer
 5 days ago

Two Swiss Hills Career Center heavy equipment operation instructors have been reinstated to their positions more than a week after an investigation concluded that neither teacher committed any wrongdoing. On Tuesday, a meeting was held between the two instructors and Switzerland of Ohio Local School District Superintendent Rob Caldwell and...

www.theintelligencer.net
News Break
Education
Country
Switzerland
