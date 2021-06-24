Cancel
Conan O'Brien Smokes Weed With Seth Rogen on Live TV Ahead of Retirement

By Dian Putri Pratama
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, it was confirmed that the 58-year-old TV host would be ending his show, which premiered in 2010 on TBS, due to poor ratings in 2020-21 season. AceShowbiz - Ahead of the finale of his long-running late night show, Conan O'Brien is letting himself loose on TV. In a new episode of "CONAN", the 58-year-old TV host shared a joint with guest Seth Rogen as one of his shenanigans leading up to the finale of his TBS series.

