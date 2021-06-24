Mindy Kaling Birthday Special: From Florals to Bodycons – 10 Red Carpet Looks of ‘The Office’ Star That Are Totally Swoon-Worthy (View Pics)

Mindy Kaling first made headlines for her superb portrayal as Kelly Kapoor in the hit television sitcom The Office. The badass girl is known for her amazing comic timing and brilliant sense of humour. However, her talent is not limited to it, as she’s a writer, producer, director and wears many positive titles like a boss lady. Right from turning into a voiceover artist for big Hollywood projects to even garnering recognition for her memoirs, she’s a true inspiration. And as much as she has been impressing fans with her career, she’s also a fashionable star who has evolved with time. Mindy’s style is just like her i.e fun, bold, and experimental. Mindy Kaling Birthday: The Office, Never Have I Ever and Other Shows You Can Opt To Watch During Quarantine.