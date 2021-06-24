Janesville Fire department: Dane County Bomb Squad called for report of explosives in east-side home

JANESVILLE

The public is being advised to stay away from the area of the 3400 block of Randolph Road as authorities responded late Wednesday night to a report of explosives in a basement.

Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said in an email that the fire department responded to check on a man and that paramedics were told there were explosives in the basement of the home.

Bomkamp said Rock County Emergency Management was given that information and called the Dane County Bomb Squad and Wisconsin National Guard's 54th Civil Support Team to the scene to investigate. Bomkamp said in the email sent at 11:02 p.m. that units will be on scene for "a couple of more hours."