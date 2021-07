The Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to help respond to dozens of wildfires in western Canada following a deadly heatwave affecting parts of the country and the western US. According to the British Columbia Wildfire Service, there are 196 active wildfires burning across the province alone following the Pacific Northwest’s record heat wave.At least 40 of the fires began in the last two days, according to the service’s wildfire database, with the incidents forcing residents in parts of British Columbia to evacuate their homes. Temperatures soared to as high 47 C in Lytton, a village in British Columbia,...