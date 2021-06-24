Cancel
Ask Game and Fish: How does drought affect fish?

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess water means fewer places for fish and other wildlife to live, swim and avoid predators. Shrinking streams and lakes inevitably leads to fewer fish, at least in the short term. In drought conditions, the water temperature can rise, which can impact cold-water species like native trout. Warmer water also means less oxygen for fish. Just like a series of high water years can usher in good fishing, a series of dry years can be slower for anglers.

www.wyomingnews.com
