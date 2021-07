Texas Senator Ted Cruz has admonished Missouri Representative Cori Bush and accused the left of “hating America” amid a heated disagreement surrounding Independence Day.Ms Bush, a member of the progressive Democratic “Squad”, took to Twitter on 4 July to give her sobering stance celebrations across the country.“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the representative posted on Twitter.“This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” the representative added in reference to ongoing tensions surrounding systemic racism and structural inequality in...