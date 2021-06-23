Cancel
Henrico County, VA

3033 Quail Roost Dr, Henrico, VA 23059

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to all one level living on almost half an acre! The formal living room and dining room offer great convertible spaces for home offices if needed! The family room features two skylights and a fireplace. The eat in kitchen has granite countertops and a tile backsplash. The spacious primary bedroom has a large walk in closet and an updated primary bath with a shower with grab bars. There are two additional good size bedrooms. There is a lot of storage in the home including a walk in linen closet, pull down attic and a utility room with a built in cabinet. The garage is an added bonus for more storage or to actually house a car! Other wonderful features include a whole house generator, replacement windows, newer HVAC (2020) and a deck or front porch to enjoy the outdoors!

