The bodies of two young girls have been found in a South Florida canal within hours of one another, authorities have said.WTVJ reported that investigators made the first discovery at around 12pm on Tuesday, while the second body was found at around 8.45pm the same day.Police do not know yet what led to the deaths or if there is any connection between the two children."We can’t determine at this point if they’re related, because it’s just, the juvenile was just found," Lauderhill police Lieutenant Michael Santiago said on Tuesday.Mr Santiago said that the case is “complicated” with “a lot...