Rougned Odor Breaks Through With 'Huge' Home Run

By Max Goodman
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — Just when it seemed like Rougned Odor was incapable of producing in a big spot, the Yankees second baseman delivered when his team needed him the most.

Odor crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday night, a moment that played a key role in New York's 6-5 comeback victory over the Royals.

The blast sizzled through the air at 109 mph, igniting the crowd at Yankee Stadium into a thunderous roar as it cleared the right-center field wall, flying into the Yankees' bullpen.

"It was huge," manager Aaron Boone said after the game. "Really put a charge in it obviously. Had a walk earlier in the game. Even though it was lefty-lefty, we didn't hate the matchup. He got a pitch down and out over the plate and he did not miss it."

The second baseman explained that he was looking to put a good swing on the ball, staying within himself with the game on the line. After striking out with the bases loaded back in the second inning, he just wanted to help his team win.

"He threw me a fastball that I was looking for and I put a good swing on it and I hit it out," Odor said. "I was just trying to do my best in that situation."

The homer saved Zack Britton, who gave up one run in the top of the eighth, handing Kansas City a late lead. Closer Aroldis Chapman then gave the advantage right back to the visiting team with another shaky performance, permitting two runs to score in the top of the ninth.

A home run from Gary Sánchez and a walk-off double off the bat of Luke Voit would clinch New York's sixth win in their last eight games, though.

Since he was acquired by the Rangers in April, Odor has struggled to produce consistently in pinstripes. While there have been a handful of moments where the fiery infielder has contributed in the nick of time—or gone off at the plate in a single game—it's been a challenge for him to be dependable at the plate.

Odor entered play on Wednesday hitting .193 this season with 40 strikeouts and a .647 OPS in 43 games played.

Perhaps his heroics against the Royals can point Odor in the right direction, giving him a foundation to build upon at the plate. With Voit back from the injured list, however, odds are Odor's playing time will be limited (as DJ LeMahieu returns to his full-time role at second base).

