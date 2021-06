A Dogecoin investor is refusing to cash in on his investment despite losing almost $170,000 USD in a single day. According to a new report from CNBC, an investor by the name of Glauber Contessoto lost over $167,000 USD on Tuesday alone due to the recent plummets in value across numerous cryptocurrencies. Contessoto, whose portfolio only consists of Dogecoin, invested his life savings of $250,000 USD into the meme coin four months ago and managed to ride the wave, becoming a millionaire at the age of 33. “Up until yesterday, I had been a millionaire,” he explained.