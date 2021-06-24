Cancel
Religion

The God Squad: Spiritual balancing with my friend M

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat follows is very much a part of our study of Psalm 117 and its invitation to praise God. Recently, my dear friend M, wrote to me a tale of woe about his life, as an act of spiritual balancing in which I ask people to spend exactly as much time telling me about their blessings as they do telling me about her burdens. I asked him to send me an equally long letter telling me what was still a blessing in his life. What he wrote has done more than inspire me. It has changed me. Now when I list my blessings in my morning prayers, I always include M and this unbelievable letter he wrote to me out of grief and love, pain and joy, sadness and gratitude. He gave me permission to reprint his letter. Thank you and God bless you, M, my beloved friend.

