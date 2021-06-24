Cancel
Seattle, WA

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs Seattle

By Andy Graff
RSL Soapbox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t really know where to go with this one. We played an alright game in a tough location against the best team in the league. We lost. Seattle is a better team. Am I angry with this loss? Nah. I would have liked a point, but here we are. It’s really going to be all those points we dropped at home that’re going to bite us later, not these away games.

