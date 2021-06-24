Olivia Culpo Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with NFL Star Christian McCaffrey in Sweet Photos

When she got her very first period as a teen, Olivia Culpo recalls feeling so ashamed and embarrassed about the totally normal bodily function that she didn't tell anyone what she was going through. And it didn't help that she didn't have the language or tools to bring it up with her family if she felt comfortable enough to do so, she tells Shape. "Some people are raised in families where it's completely normal and celebrated to talk about periods, but for me, we didn't talk about periods with my mom," says Culpo. "It wasn't because my mom didn't care or my dad didn't care - it was because they grew up in an environment where they were uncomfortable to talk about that."