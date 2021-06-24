Olivia Culpo Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with NFL Star Christian McCaffrey in Sweet Photos
Model and fashion influencer Olivia Culpo celebrated her two-year anniversary with NFL star Christian McCaffrey in a sweet post on Instagram. In the post, Olivia gushes, “I wuv you Christian! Happy Anniversary! You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart. Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.” She then ends the post by admiring his dance moves.outsider.com