Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Olivia Culpo Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with NFL Star Christian McCaffrey in Sweet Photos

By Samantha Whidden
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Model and fashion influencer Olivia Culpo celebrated her two-year anniversary with NFL star Christian McCaffrey in a sweet post on Instagram. In the post, Olivia gushes, “I wuv you Christian! Happy Anniversary! You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart. Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.” She then ends the post by admiring his dance moves.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Culpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Mobile Dating#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Instagram Live#S More Date#Smoredate#L Oreal#Kipling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnewsbrig.com

Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey: Sam Darnold ‘dialed in’

Sometimes, all a player needs is a change of scenery. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is no exception. The No. 3-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, much to the delight of his new teammates. “I think I’ve seen him grow in...
NFLallfans.co

Leading by example is key for Christian McCaffrey in 2021

Leading by example is key for Christian McCaffrey if the Carolina Panthers want to take a giant leap forward during the 2021 season. Having someone with the talent Christian McCaffrey brings to the table is a highly advantageous component for the Carolina Panthers. The running back seems to be finally over the injury problems behind a lost 2020 campaign from the player, which might be all this talented roster needs to enter the playoff discussion.
NFLYardbarker

53-Man Roster Projection: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

NFL Stats: 682 carries, 3,145 yards, 29 TDs | 320 rec, 2,672 yards, 16 TDs. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the best offensive weapons in the game. He has the ability to hurt a defense in so many ways and his versatility will help guys out like Robby Anderson and DJ Moore at receiver. If McCaffrey is healthy for at least 90% of the season, the Panthers should have one of the most dynamic offenses in the entire league.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Christian McCaffrey makes PFF's list of the NFL's 50 best players in 2021

It's the slowest time of the year for NFL news, which means it's ranking season. Yesterday, we shared a list of the top seven running backs in the NFC South, with Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey just barely edging out Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints for the top spot. McCaffrey is more than just a divisional stud though - he's among the most talented players in football.
CelebritiesSHAPE

Olivia Culpo Is Done Apologizing for Her Period

When she got her very first period as a teen, Olivia Culpo recalls feeling so ashamed and embarrassed about the totally normal bodily function that she didn't tell anyone what she was going through. And it didn't help that she didn't have the language or tools to bring it up with her family if she felt comfortable enough to do so, she tells Shape. "Some people are raised in families where it's completely normal and celebrated to talk about periods, but for me, we didn't talk about periods with my mom," says Culpo. "It wasn't because my mom didn't care or my dad didn't care - it was because they grew up in an environment where they were uncomfortable to talk about that."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

PFF slight gives Christian McCaffrey another source of motivation in 2021

Christian McCaffrey’s lowly ranking in the Pro Football Focus top-50 players list is something the Carolina Panthers running back can use to his advantage. This is the time of year when lists and rankings tend to take up the majority of debate. There is a lull between OTAs and training camp that obviously needs to be filled. But one such article, in particular, is sure not to have gone unnoticed by Christian McCaffrey.
MoviesPosted by
FootwearNews

Olivia Culpo Talks New Film ‘Venus As a Boy,’ Her Favorite Shoes & More at Tribeca Film Festival

Photographers’ cameras light up when Olivia Culpo enters the room. It’s easy to see why: the influencer and actress was dressed to the nines in a cropped Louis Vuitton jacket and miniskirt, paired with sharp Balenciaga leather pumps at the premiere of her new film “Venus as a Boy” on Monday during the Tribeca Film Festival. It’s clear Culpo is in a league of her own.
NFLallfans.co

4 realistic goals for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in 2021

For the first time in his young career, there are some questions surrounding Christian McCaffrey. Not from those in and around the Carolina Panthers, but some in the national media have obviously forgotten what the running back is capable of after a 2020 season where he featured in just three games.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Celebrates Their Anniversary With ‘Cutest Pic’ of Him and Their Daughter Winter

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen is currently living his happily-ever-after. Or at least, he has plenty to be happy about. Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright make for an adorable pair. The couple are doting parents of three children. And the actor stars on one of the most popular shows on the network.
NFLfoxbangor.com

Sophia Culpo And NFL BF Braxton Berrios Show Off Shredded Beach Bods On Baecation

Sophia Culpo and her NFL WR boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, are relationship, body AND vacation goals all wrapped into one … with the hot couple packing on the PDA during their romantic island getaway!!. Of course, 24-year-old Culpo and the 25-year-old New York Jets receiver first went “official” back on Valentine’s...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Can Jordan Scarlett Make An Impact In 2021?

Miami Dolphins minicamp is underway as they look ahead to the 2021 NFL season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been under the spotlight for good and bad, but he has been said to “love” running back Jordan Scarlett. Scarlett, a fifth-round pick for the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL draft,...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Christian McCaffrey on Sam Darnold: 'He's Dialed In'. Since the day the Panthers acquired Sam Darnold via trade from the New York Jets, everyone has been excited to see how he would look in Carolina's offense with a full arsenal of weapons surrounding him. One of those weapons, running back Christian McCaffrey, was pleased with Darnold's work ethic during the two offseason workout periods and feels like he is picking up the offense pretty quick.
Relationshipsmelodyinter.com

Stonebwoy Celebrates Fourth Year Marriage Anniversary | See Moments

Ghanaian afro-dancehall singer Stonebwoy recently celebrated four years of marriage with his dental surgeon wife Louisa Ansong Satekla. The father of two took to his Instagram page yesterday 16th of June 2021 to celebrate his wife after he had initially posted that they were having a family weekend. In reference to their fourth year in marriage, he wrote:
NFLchatsports.com

Greg Olsen reveals ‘mixed feelings’ over Terrace Marshall Jr. wearing 88

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has mixed feeling over the Carolina Panthers giving No. 88 to rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The Carolina Panthers welcomed back Greg Olsen this offseason, albeit for one emotional day where both the tight end and prolific linebacker Thomas Davis retired as members of the organization.
NFL247Sports

Cam Newton reveals how he deals with critics ahead of 2021 NFL season

The New England Patriots have a quarterback competition on their hands entering the 2021 NFL season. While veteran Cam Newton is the favorite, rookie challenger Mac Jones is making a strong push for the starting job. Newton has had to deal with a lot of haters over the last few...