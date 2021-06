PADUCAH — After two recent shootings in Forest Hills, the Paducah Police Department has installed a security camera in the neighborhood. Police Chief Brian Laird confirmed to Local 6 Tuesday night that the camera was added because of the shootings: the first a deadly shooting that happened Thursday in at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive and the second in the area of nearby Glenwood Drive on Sunday. A home was hit by gunfire in the weekend incident, but no injuries were reported.