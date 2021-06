Wrestling fans may have JJ Dillon to thank for the most electrifying career in all of sports entertainment. When The Rock debuted as Rocky Maivia in 1996, WWE was in the midst of trying to come back from one of the lowest financial points in company history. Even though The Rock was destined for greatness and pushed in that manner from day one, there was a point where he had little to no money in his pocket despite being touted on television as a major player for years to come.