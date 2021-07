– As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark application for the new ring name, “Blair Davenport,” in May. At the time, it was unknown who the name was being used for. Last week, NXT UK teased a new Superstar named “Blair Davenport” joining the roster with a short vignette. Today on NXT UK, it was revealed that Davenport would be the new ring name for Bea Priestley, and she announced that she’s joining the roster. The newly dubbed Davenport noted in the clip: