Message Received: Local family gets a response three years after tossing bottles into the ocean

With humans 100% dependent on the environment, Connecticut’s decision to update its bottle bill (“Conn.passes major ‘Bottle Bill’ expansion,” Westerly Sun, June 4) is good news for both the environment and people, even if we here in Rhode Island watch in envy. Records are made to be broken and loopholes exist to be closed, which Connecticut’s revised bottle bill does nicely. The law is getting a 21st-century facelift, as Connecticut’s updated bottle bill significantly expands its container coverage. Currently in 11 states, bottle bills decrease pollution, conserve climate-destroying petroleum and increase recycling rates, which keeps more of the Earth intact for future generations to enjoy. They promote justice by targeting the disposal and cleanup costs from taxpayers and government to producers and consumers, which puts a positive spin on the “pay to play’’ line.