Youngstown prayer vigil seeks to reduce gun violence in city

YOUNGSTOWN — A spate of recent shootings and other acts of violence continue to occur across much of the city, but so are action plans intended to tackle it. “It’s going to take more than events. We’ve got to be in this for the long haul,” the Rev. Kenneth L. Simon, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown, told more than 200 who gathered for Wednesday evening’s Stop the Violence Community Prayer vigil at the former Bottom Dollar store, 2649 Glenwood Ave., on the South Side.