Your Neighbor: Meet Kathy Giff

Kathy Giff grew up in Raleigh with a very close family which included a younger brother and many neighborhood friends. The idyllic childhood provided a framework of what she would want one day for her children and family. “We played outside and went to each other’s homes, and it was a great time,” recalls Giff. Being around kids, friends, and family was invigorating to Giff, but also the bond she shared with animals was important too. “My father was a vet, and I loved being around all animals as a child. I still do,” reflects Giff.