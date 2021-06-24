Stephen Colbert and Christine Baranski Bring Sondheim Back to Broadway With 'Side by Side' Duet

Yesterday, it was announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won The Peabody Award for Entertainment. So it was only fitting that Colbert would accept the award on The Late Show. The award was presented to him by his old friend and collaborator Steve Carrell, who noted that Colbert is the only recipient of the award whose car he’s thrown up in, though it was actually his Colbert’s car. He ended the segment by saying that the award is extra special for him, as it is presented to his entire staff and crew for all the work they’ve done during the pandemic.