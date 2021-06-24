STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT …. STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT 2 CAUSE NO. 54D02-2106-EU-000060 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RODGER LEE RUNYON, deceased NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Notice is hereby given that Ann L. Russell was, on the 14th day of June, 2021, appointed personal representative of the Estate of Rodger Lee Runyon, deceased. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent's death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred. Dated at Crawfordsville, Indiana, this 14th day of June, 2021. Karyn Douglas Clerk, Montgomery Superior Court 2 Litany A. Pyle Justice & Pyle Attorneys at Law 506 East Market Street Crawfordsville, IN 47933-1817 hspaxlp 6/24 & 7/1 2t.