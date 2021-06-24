Oregon Governor Commutes Sentences of Dozens of Inmates Who Fought Wildfires

D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone walked out of a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Friday and told reporters, “I need a drink,” according to Newsweek. The frustrated policeman had met with McCarthy to request that the Republican leader denounce the Republican members of Congress who voted against bestowing the Congressional Gold Medal on the officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Fanone, who suffered a heart attack while unconscious as the result of a stun gun used on him during the riot, also asked McCarthy to censure Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) for comparing the attempted insurrection to “a normal tourist visit.” Fanone said he was disappointed with McCarthy’s response, which was that he would “address it in a personal level with some of those members,” according to the Associated Press. “As a leader of the House Republican Party, it’s important to hear those denouncements publicly… This experience for me is not something that I enjoy doing. I don’t want to be up here on Capitol Hill. I want to be with my daughters,” Fanone said.