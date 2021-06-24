Cancel
Oregon Governor Commutes Sentences of Dozens of Inmates Who Fought Wildfires

By Allison Quinn
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has shaved time off the sentences of more than three dozen inmates who joined in firefighting efforts during devastating wildfires last year. Twenty-three prisoners are slated for release on July 22 as a result of Brown commuting their sentences, and an additional 18 prisoners had 12 months cut off their terms. The 41 prisoners were chosen from a group of 164, with eligibility contingent upon good behavior and a post-release housing plan. Liz Merah, a spokesperson for Brown, was quoted by The Oregonian saying the inmates had “bravely fought these wildfires, alongside civilian firefighters, and helped prevent further destruction and loss of life across the state.” More than 1 million acres of land across the state was scorched, and upward of 4,000 homes destroyed. “The governor recognizes that these adults in custody served our state in a time of crisis, and she believes they should be rewarded and acknowledged for their contribution to this historic firefighting response,” Merah said.

