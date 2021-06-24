Cancel
Garfield County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Holt, Rock, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Garfield; Holt; Rock; Wheeler The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Garfield County in north central Nebraska Southern Holt County in north central Nebraska Northern Loup County in north central Nebraska Southern Rock County in north central Nebraska Wheeler County in north central Nebraska * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ewing, Chambers, Page, Bartlett, Ericson, Amelia, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Rose, Inman, Sunfish Lake, Gables, Carson Lake, Deverre, Buffalo Flats, Goose Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Homestead Knolls Campground, Four Corners, Cumminsville, Valley View Flat Campground and Nunda Shoal Campground. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
