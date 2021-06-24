Atlantic Cape Celebrates The Class of 2021

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College celebrates the achievements of the Class of 2021! More than 700 graduates were awarded degrees this year. Atlantic Cape was proud to showcase the graduate's accomplishments with a unique and personalized virtual graduation ceremony held on June 9th. For the first time ever, graduates also had the opportunity to participate in a Drive-Through ceremony on the Mays Landing Campus on May 20th. Congratulations to all of the graduates!