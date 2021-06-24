Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic Cape Celebrates The Class of 2021

Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College celebrates the achievements of the Class of 2021! More than 700 graduates were awarded degrees this year. Atlantic Cape was proud to showcase the graduate's accomplishments with a unique and personalized virtual graduation ceremony held on June 9th. For the first time ever, graduates also had the opportunity to participate in a Drive-Through ceremony on the Mays Landing Campus on May 20th. Congratulations to all of the graduates!

pressofatlanticcity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sea Isle City, NJ
City
Woodbine, NJ
City
Ventnor City, NJ
City
Linwood, NJ
City
Smithville, NJ
City
Galloway, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
City
Avalon, NJ
City
Ocean View, NJ
City
Northfield, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Education
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Somers Point, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
North Wildwood, NJ
City
Brigantine, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Graduate#With Honors#Communication#The Mays Landing Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...