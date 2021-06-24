Shiner wins Lone Star Cup

SHINER, Texas — The Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications, based on their team performance in district and state championships. The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. Shiner was tied in points with Mason, but since Shiner won two state titles vs Mason’s one, Shiner won the tie breaker. Other local teams in the area that made the list are Refugio which placed 17th and Industrial for 3A at 23rd.