Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties is thrilled to announce that Jorge Hernandez-Perez, an 18-year-old senior in the IB Program at Riverview High School, was named the 2021 Southeast Youth of the Year on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in a virtual competition with eight other outstanding youth candidates from various Boys & Girls Club organizations across the southeast region. After two rounds of interviews, the panel selected Jorge to be the 2021 Southeast Youth of the Year and presented him with a $20,000 scholarship.