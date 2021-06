The price that drivers pay at the gas station pump has risen considerably since the darkest days of the pandemic. There are many reasons for this increase in gas prices — no small reason is the fact that Americans are beginning to set out on the open road again after over a year of being stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but one under-reported reason (besides the pain for consumers at gas-tank fill-up time) is the fact that it might actually be a good sign that the economy is in recovery. Even if it is super annoying for the rest of us.