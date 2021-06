The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is warning residents about solicitors trying to obtain personal voting information by impersonating county employees. The Recorder’s Office got a recent call from a woman living in a retirement community in Prescott. She said someone, claiming they were conducting a survey, was ringing her home and about a dozen other residents from an intercom system at the gate, asking if they had voted in the 2020 election and who they voted for.