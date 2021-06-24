News Briefs for the week of June 24-30
L’Atrium Circle sidewalk project public meeting is July 1. St. Johns County is hosting a public meeting regarding the upcoming L’Atrium Circle sidewalk project from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at the L’Atrium Community Pool Gazebo, 2639 L’Atrium Circle South. The meeting will provide an overview of the upcoming sidewalk project and allow participants the opportunity to ask staff questions. For more information, call (904) 209-0142.pontevedrarecorder.com