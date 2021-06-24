Cancel
Politics

Newcomers of The Beaches welcomes large group of new members

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe outside pavilion at Marsh Landing Country Club was the perfect place on a windy May 14 for the Newcomers of The Beaches to celebrate its first in-person luncheon and game-day event since March 2020. The club introduced a large class of new members who joined during the pandemic. The club also unanimously voted in the new president, Penny Dollar, and her board of directors for 2021-22 term. Recent new female residents in the Beaches area or women who have had a life-changing event are welcome to join the active social group. For more information, go to www.newcomersofthebeaches.com.

