It all started at Warner Bros. Records, I made my way from Intern in Sales, to Urban Marketing Assistant, then made my way downstairs to be the Assistant in AAA promotion, jumped down the hall to be the Rock and Alt Promo Assistant and then Beata found me and took me to Jive to be their West Coast Promo Assistant, eventually became coordinator. Four years later Dan Posner and Gary Gorman brought me on to be the South West Regional for Atlantic. In 2019, I became the #2 behind John “Horse” McMann as Rhythm National at Atlantic. A dream come true for me.