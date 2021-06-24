Pelicans Toss Combined No-Hitter, Beat Fireflies 5-0

It’s the first no-hitter for Myrtle Beach since 2012. Four Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Wednesday night with a 5-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies. The no-hitter is the first since Nick Tepesch and Jimmy Reyes combined to no-hit the Wilmington Blue Rocks on May 19, 2012. With the win, the Pelicans have matched their season-long win streak at three games and moved to 20-23 on the season. After their first time being no-hit since 2017, the Fireflies have now dropped the first two games of the series and fall to 22-18.