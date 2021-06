Words are hard to find for what happened at the Allen Event Center (AEC) last night as a crowd of 2530 watched Allen lose to Fort Wayne 5-4 in overtime. It was certainly one for the ages and defied all odds. For much of the game it looked like Allen would cruise to a 2-0 series lead. In game one on Friday night Allen out shot Fort Wayne 18-11 in the first period and came away with a two goal lead. Last night Fort Wayne outshot Allen 18-9 in the first period but the Americans had a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.