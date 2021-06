The roadside fan who caused a giant crash at the Tour de France on Saturday is to be sued by the organizers. The woman involved held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies.