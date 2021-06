Self tanners have come a long way, baby. Gone are the days when a smidge too much tanner meant looking like you ate too many carrots or dipped your hands in orange paint; gone also are the terrible odors of products past. Now there are multiple ways to get glowing—do you prefer a mousse? Drops? A cream? All are safer than lying out and soaking up the real stuff. Here’s what to consider if you want to self-tan, vitamin D not included.