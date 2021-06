FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State baseball head coach Tod Brown has been named the new head coach at New Mexico. Brown spent 14 seasons in Fargo, where he led the Bison to the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and 2021 after winning Summit League Championships in those years. He compiled a 341-350 (.493) record at the helm of the Herd, the second most wins in school history. Three of the top-five single-season win totals came under Brown, including the only two 40-win seasons in 2021 (42) and 2012 (40). In the last 10 years, the Bison were 96-48 at Newman Outdoor Field. He ranks third in Summit League history in total wins and second in league wins with 170.