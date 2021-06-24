Cancel
Special type of stem cell can reduce the amount of HIV virus

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a groundbreaking study, a team of UC Davis researchers has discovered a special type of stem cell that can reduce the amount of the virus causing AIDS, boosting the body's antiviral immunity and repairing and restoring the gut's lymphoid follicles damaged by the simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), the equivalent of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in non-human primates.

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): In a groundbreaking study, a team of University of California- Davis Health researchers have uncovered the stem cells' ability to restore immunity and repair gut damage caused by HIV. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) Insight, discovered a special type of...