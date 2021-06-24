Special type of stem cell can reduce the amount of HIV virus

You are currently viewing the abstract. Sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most common serious monogenic disease with 300,000 births annually worldwide. SCD is an autosomal recessive disease resulting from a single point mutation in codon six of the β-globin gene (HBB). Ex vivo β-globin gene correction in autologous patient-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) may potentially provide a curative treatment for SCD. We previously developed a CRISPR-Cas9 gene targeting strategy that uses high-fidelity Cas9 precomplexed with chemically modified guide RNAs to induce recombinant adeno-associated virus serotype 6 (rAAV6)–mediated HBB gene correction of the SCD-causing mutation in HSPCs. Here, we demonstrate the preclinical feasibility, efficacy, and toxicology of HBB gene correction in plerixafor-mobilized CD34+ cells from healthy and SCD patient donors (gcHBB-SCD). We achieved up to 60% HBB allelic correction in clinical-scale gcHBB-SCD manufacturing. After transplant into immunodeficient NSG mice, 20% gene correction was achieved with multilineage engraftment. The long-term safety, tumorigenicity, and toxicology study demonstrated no evidence of abnormal hematopoiesis, genotoxicity, or tumorigenicity from the engrafted gcHBB-SCD drug product. Together, these preclinical data support the safety, efficacy, and reproducibility of this gene correction strategy for initiation of a phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with SCD.