UEFA on Wednesday added the rainbow to its logo as it defended its decision to refuse to allow Munich’s Allianz Arena to be illuminated in the same colours in protest at anti-LGBTQ laws passed in Hungary. In a statement European football’s governing body said it “is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow”, a symbol for the LGBTQ community, but stood by its decision by saying the city of Munich’s request to illuminate the stadium was “political”. Germany will play Hungary at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday on the final day of Euro 2020 group matches.