Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LOUP...SOUTH CENTRAL BROWN...NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND BLAINE COUNTIES At 1133 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Brewster to 6 miles southeast of Dunning, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brewster, Anselmo, Dunning, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Horseshoe Bend Lake and Almeria. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 136 and 143. Highway 2 between mile markers 232 and 261. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH